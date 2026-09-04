Divorced father granted sole authority to choose school for son; mother has filed appeal

In written grounds for his decision issued on Sept 2, District Judge Goh Zhuo Neng said travelling time and time spent preparing the child for school were the determinative...

Selina Lum

The Straits Times

Sept 3, 2026

A divorced couple who share custody and care of their only child took each other to court to resolve a deadlock over the choice of primary school for their son.

Both parents, who live about 30 to 40 minutes away from each other, opted for schools near their respective homes.

On July 23, a judge granted the father the sole authority to make the choice. In written grounds for his decision issued on Sept 2, District Judge Goh Zhuo Neng said travelling time and time spent preparing the child for school were the determinative factors. The father prepares the child for school three days a week, from Monday to Wednesday, while the mother covers Thursday and Friday.

The judge said: “Allowing the father the sole authority to make the choice of primary school would give (the child) three mornings a week where he would not need to wake up as early to get to school.”

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The mother filed an appeal on Aug 5 against his decision, the judge noted in his written grounds.

The father’s lawyer, Carrie Gill from Harry Elias Partnership, told The Straits Times on Sept 3 that the child has been successfully placed in a primary school under Phase 2C.

The couple married in 2019. Divorce proceedings started in March 2022, and were finalised in 2024.The couple agreed to joint custody of the child. They were also ordered to share care and control of the child, with the child staying with the mother from Wednesday to Sunday, and the father from Sunday to Wednesday.

The order did not provide for issues relating to the registration to enter primary school in 2027. In 2026, both parents filed applications to the Family Justice Courts, seeking to have the child enrolled in a primary school of their choice. The father filed his application on June 30, while the mother followed with hers on July 10.

By the time the judge heard their applications on July 23, the only remaining phases for admission were Phase 2C, which was from July 28 to 30, and Phase 2C Supplementary, from Aug 17 to 18.

Both sought to have the child enrolled in specific schools in Phase 2C, and argued for the sole authority to enrol the boy in a school of their choice under Phase 2C Supplementary. Both opted for schools no more than five minutes from their homes. According to the judge, these schools were “not particularly short of places”.

Not a ranking exercise

In his written grounds, the judge set out the factors that are commonly raised and considered when determining which parent should have sole authority to register a child in primary school.

The judge said the reputation of the school is a “popular but often fruitless path of debate”.

“Well-meaning parents would argue that their child would have the best start if they were placed in a school that is perceived to provide a superior curriculum and prestige,” said the judge. But this fails to consider whether the child might adapt well and that places in these schools would be oversubscribed, he said, adding that emphasis on school reputation also risks turning such court applications into a ranking exercise.

The judge said the distance the child lives from the school is a useful factor in evaluating the issue. The impact of distance is exacerbated especially when the child has to wake up in the wee hours to attend assembly which usually begins at 7.30am, he said.

The distance will also impact on the availability of places given in priority to children who live within 1km to 2km of the school.

And if a parent advocates a specific school that has limited available places, then that option should not be preferred.

More weight would also be given to the choice of the parent who bears the greater share of caregiving responsibility. In this case, the judge said the weight given to travelling time and time spent preparing for school was unique as most of the other factors were neutral.

The mother, who was represented by Shawn Teo from Rajah & Tann, proposed a school that was seven to 10 minutes from the child’s current pre-school to maintain the status quo. The judge did not think this was in the child’s best interests, as pre-school start timings were more flexible and later than those of primary school.

The judge rejected the mother’s argument she was the first to raise the issue of primary school registration in April 2026, and that it was the father’s unwillingness to engage productively with her that resulted in the applications being filed. He said the father’s conduct was at best a neutral issue, given that it would have been difficult for the parents to find a compromise.

“It is precisely these sorts of impasses which unfortunately need to be resolved by litigation,” said the judge, noting that it was the father who filed his application first to resolve the issue.

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