A cleaner working in the area said she would see diapers soiled with faeces and urine on the ground every day.

For the past six months, diapers have allegedly been thrown from Block 160A Punggol Central almost daily, leaving residents disgusted and prompting the town council to look into the matter.

Mr Xu (transliterated), a 65-year-old cleaner , told Shin Min Daily News that he would notice the discarded diapers almost every day.

“It is extremely disgusting and inconsiderate. There is a childcare centre downstairs, and I am worried that the bacteria from the diapers could affect the children,” he said.

Xu said he has lodged complaints with several authorities over the matter. Notices have also been put up warning residents against throwing items from a height, while CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the situation.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

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However, he felt that the cameras had done little to deter the culprit.

“The problem stopped for a few days after the CCTV cameras were installed, but it has started again recently. Almost every day, at least one or two diapers are thrown down,” he said.

He added that despite repeatedly reporting the matter to the authorities, the problem remained unresolved. Cleaners have also been deployed to clean up the mess daily.

When Shin Min visited the area, a resident, Ms Lin (transliterated), a 70-year-old retiree, said she had seen diapers stuck to a wall downstairs, which she believed had been thrown from above.

“I cannot understand why anyone would throw rubbish like this. The rubbish chute is not even far away. The consequences could be disastrous if one of the diapers hits someone,” she said.

Town council working with NEA to monitor issue

In response to Shin Min’s queries, a Punggol Town Council spokesperson said it was aware of the matter and had engaged residents on the issue.

The spokesperson added that it was working closely with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to monitor the situation, and urged residents to play their part in keeping the community clean and safe.

According to NEA’s website, high-rise littering feedback has remained stable from 2024 to 2026, averaging about 28,600 feedback cases annually.

Litterbugs face a composition amount of $300 for their first offence.

High-rise littering offenders, however, are liable to a fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

Residents raise safety concerns

Mr Chen (transliterated), a 50-year-old delivery rider, said he had seen bags of rubbish being thrown into the same area and suspected that the incidents involved the same culprit.

“There are many elderly residents here, and I am worried too. You could be walking along and suddenly get hit by one,” he said.

A cleaner working in the area, 21-year-old Farah (transliterated), said that although she had only started working there about a month ago, she would see diapers soiled with faeces and urine on the ground every day .

She said the repeated mess had left her frustrated.

“I have had to clean them up several times. The person really has no civic-mindedness,” she said.

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