The man’s legs were seen sticking out of a textile recycling bin.

Delivery rider gets a ‘fright’ seeing legs sticking out of Jurong West textile recycling bin at midnight

A food delivery rider was shocked to find a pair of legs sticking out of a recycling bin while passing by a void deck in Jurong West at 12am, raising safety concerns about the person’s actions.

Speaking to Stomp, Bong Chin Fatt, a 40-year-old delivery rider, said he filmed the incident at around midnight on Oct 4.

His TikTok video shows a pair of legs clad in jeans and slippers sticking out of a textile recycling bin, with the legs bending at the knees towards the end of the clip.

The pair of legs moved near the end of the clip. PHOTOS: ENCOREBONG1618/TIKTOK

Bong told Stomp that he had seen the man digging through the bin two to three times between Sept 28 and Oct 4, often in the early hours of the morning.

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“When I first saw the two legs sticking out of the bin, I got a fright,” he said in Mandarin.

Bong claimed that the man would emerge with a bag of clothes and avoid him when he saw him approaching.

“Next time, I will go up to him and tell him that he can’t do this. There are other people who might need the clothes more,” Bong added.

“It’s dangerous, too. What if you get stuck inside?”

In the comments section, several netizens said they initially mistook the man’s legs for a mannequin, before they moved near the end of the clip.

Others found humour in the situation, joking that the man wanted to “donate himself”.

One netizen also suggested that the man might have thrown in the wrong item, and was retrieving it.

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