A 75-year-old food delivery rider was flung about 5 metres after his power-assisted bicycle collided with a car at a Hougang junction.

Delivery rider, 75, who died in Hougang accident was flung 5m, food orders scattered at the scene

A 75-year-old food delivery rider was flung about 5 metres after his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) collided with a car at a Hougang junction on Nov 13.



It was earlier reported that the man died after an accident at the junction of Y io Chu Kang Road and Hougang Avenue 9.



A 54-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.



According to CCTV footage obtained by Shin Min Daily News from a nearby shop, the elderly man was wearing a helmet and a blue shirt at the time of the incident.

He was riding his PAB across the road when he collided with a silver ca r.



The impact sent the rider flying about 5 metres before he landed on the road.



Photos taken at the scene show that the bicycle was thrown towards the road divider , with parts and other items scattered nearby, including a delivery bag and two food orders .

Bicycle parts and food delivery items were strewn on the ground. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The silver car sustained visible damage to its front end .



Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel and paramedics arrived shortly after the accident to assist the injured rider.



The police confirmed that they received a report of an accident involving a car and a PAB at about 11.25am.



The 75-year-old victim was taken to Sengkang General Hospital unconscious. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Long blood trail frightens residents

An 8-metre trail of blood was seen at the accident site, horrifying passers-by and residents.

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A nearby resident, Madam Zhou (transliterated), 48, told Shin Min that she passed the accident site at about 12.40pm on Nov 13.

The rider had already been taken away by then, but the long trail of blood remained, leaving her shaken .

“ My son initially thought it was coffee spilt on the ground. We only realised later that it might have been blood. I felt creeped out after seeing it, so I quickly went home ,” the housewife said.

Photos provided by Zhou showed the bloodstain stretching across the road.

She also claimed that the car involved in the accident had driven into the opposite-direction lane after the collision and remained there for about one to two hours .

The 54-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Authorities subsequently carried out traffic control measures and cordoned off the exit used by vehicles turning at the junction .

This meant that vehicles which would normally turn left had to continue straight, causing a traffic congestion.

Past accidents in the area

Another resident, Mr Li (transliterated), 46, who works in the IT industry, said he often hears cars honking repeatedly in the area around lunchtime .

Zhou added that the junction is busy and has seen several accidents of varying severity over the past yea r.

“Y ou can sometimes hear loud collisions from home ,” shared the housewife.

A 43-year-old manager of a nearby vehicle repair shop , surnamed Yao (transliterated), said the junction used to be an accident-prone spot, particularly before the traffic lights were adjusted.

He said the situation i mproved significantly after the authorities changed the traffic light system , requiring motorists turning right to wait for a dedicated green arrow.

Third fatal accident involving cyclists in three days

The accident came after two other fatal traffic incidents involving cyclists over the past two days .

On Nov 12, a 24-year-old cyclist died in a collision with a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road.

A day earlier, a 37-year-old female cyclist was killed after she was hit by a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.

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