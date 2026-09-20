Delivery rider, 64, dies after falling into condo pool while delivering order

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on September 3.

A 64-year-old delivery rider died after he was found unconscious in a condominium swimming pool in Tanah Merah while delivering food.

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Sept 3 at a condominium along Tanah Merah Kechil Avenue.

Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a reader, who said the rider had been walking to the condominium to deliver an order when he reportedly felt unwell and fell into the pool after dark.

The man was found and pulled from the water, but was unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deceased was identified as Wang Zhi Cong (transliterated). He had been married to his wife for 10 years, and the couple had no children.

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When Shin Min visited the mortuary, Wang’s widow arrived at about 11am, appearing grief-stricken. She was accompanied by a male colleague.

The colleague told reporters that Wang had previously worked as a salesperson but had recently become unemployed. He then turned to food delivery, delivering orders on foot.

“They had a very good relationship. They had even spoken on the phone that afternoon, but by evening, she couldn’t get in touch with him,” he said.

“She later called to take leave from work, and that’s when we found out that her husband had met with an accident.”

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they had received a report of a 64-year-old man who was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Preliminary investigations found no foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

Widow breaks down

The man’s body was claimed the following day and taken directly to Mandai Crematorium for cremation.

His widow went to the mortuary with her colleague in the morning to claim his body. They later arrived at the crematorium at about 3pm to arrange the cremation.

The woman broke down in tears while claiming her husband’s body, and was seen covering her face while crying as she bid him a final farewell at the crematorium.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Her colleague said the death had happened so suddenly that Wang’s widow appeared unable to accept it. She declined to be interviewed.

Grab will support family

A Grab spokesperson confirmed to Shin Min that one of its delivery partners had died in the accident.

The company extended its condolences to the rider’s family and loved ones.

Grab confirmed it had been in contact with the man’s family and would provide them with support, though the company was unable to share further details due to ongoing investigations.

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