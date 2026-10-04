Sulaimon Jamaludeen, 47, stole donations from coffee shops in Jurong East Street 21 (left) and Block 632 Bukit Batok Central.

Delivery rider, 47, buys alcohol after stealing coffee shop donation tins, commits theft while on bail

A delivery rider stole donation cans containing hundreds of dollars from two eateries — including one theft committed while he was out on bail — and has been sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

Sulaimon Jamaludeen, 47, was charged with five counts of theft.

Sulaimon went to Aiman Café at Jurong East Street 21 at about 1.20pm on Aug 9 and stole two donation tins from an Indonesian food stall that contained $573.50.

Police were alerted and arrested him about two hours after the theft. The full amount was also recovered.

According to court documents, he had also stolen a handphone charger from a man at a Bukit Batok coffee shop earlier on the same day, and two other donation tins on Aug 7 and Aug 8.

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He was charged in court on Aug 11 and released on bail the next day — only to re-offend less than a month later.

Steals again, claims he was under financial pressure

At about 5.08pm on Sept 7, Sulaimon went to a Koufu food court at Block 632 Bukit Batok Central and stole a donation can placed in front of a nasi padang stall that contained $150.

Sulaimon was arrested again on Sept 15.

This time, the $150 was no longer recoverable as he had spent it on food and alcohol, and he did not make any restitution.

He was charged again on Sept 17 and remained in remand until his sentencing.

The prosecution noted that Sulaimon had previous convictions for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, but had no past theft convictions.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, Sulaimon said in mitigation that he was under financial pressure as he had to support his 19-year-old child — who was about to enter polytechnic — as well as care for his elderly mother.

He assured the court that he would not reoffend and asked for a lighter sentence.

Sulaimon was ultimately sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Sept 30.

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