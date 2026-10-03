Police officers were still at the scene about six hours after the accident.

Defu Lane accident: Cyclist’s body unrecognisable after being dragged 70m by trailer

A 62-year-old cyclist died after being hit by a trailer and reportedly dragged for 70 metres, leaving her body severely mutilated.

The fatal accident happened at about 10.10am on Oct 2 at the junction between Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a migrant worker who witnessed the aftermath of the incident said blood could be seen on the road after the accident.

“The upper half of the woman’s body was severely disfigured and completely unrecognisable. Her lower body was relatively intact, and her legs and shoes could still be seen,” he said.

“It was a horrifying sight. The police even came to our construction site to get buckets of water to clean the road,” the migrant worker recalled.

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He added that the trailer did not stop after hitting the woman, causing her to be dragged along the road, leaving blood and what appeared to be human tissue in its wake.

Skid marks were seen on the road. PHOTO: STOMP

Investigation lasts over 6 hours

Several police officers were still at the scene at about 4pm that day, about six hours after the accident.

At around 5pm, a black vehicle arrived at the scene.

It is understood that the deceased’s body was severely disfigured, requiring additional time to transfer it into the vehicle.

Driver left scene after accident, subsequently arrested

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the 62-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 43-year-old male trailer driver had left the scene prior to police’s arrival and was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death,” a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A Stomper who passed by the area at about 1.20pm said skid marks were observed on the road, with a bicycle lying nearby.

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