Debtor’s note pasted on door of Tampines unit: ‘Second time I come will be ugly!!!!’

A 45-year-old man was arrested on June 23 for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment at a Tampines Street 12 residential unit.

The police said they were alerted to the case on June 20 at 6pm, where a debtor’s note had been pasted on the unit’s door.

Red text was printed on the note, which said: “Owe money pay money!! This time for warning, inform this house unit. Dont sabo u all! (sic) Second time I come will be ugly!!!!”

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him.

The debtor’s note and a mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

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The man will be charged in court on June 25 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

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