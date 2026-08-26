The campaign will run on 17 Saturdays from Aug 29 to Dec 19.

DBS brings PayLah! campaign back with up to $3 cashback on 17 Saturdays

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Aug 25, 2026

Customers who use DBS PayLah! at heartland shops, wet markets and hawker centres will be able to enjoy up to $3 cashback on Saturdays from Aug 29 to Dec 19.

The first 160,000 shoppers on those days can enjoy the discounts at participating merchants, said DBS Bank on Aug 25.

This is the fourth year of the bank’s PayLah! SGD 3 campaign.

It will run for 17 Saturdays – five weeks longer than in 2025 – with 2.7 million cashback rewards available in total, marking an increase of around 40 per cent, said DBS.

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The bank added that the cashback is part of the DBS Saturday Savings programme, under the bank’s $10 million support measures announced earlier in 2026 to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures.

The programme began in July with $3 off eggs and rice every Saturday at Sheng Siong and Giant supermarkets islandwide for customers paying with eligible DBS and POSB credit or debit cards.

To date, customers have made more than 440,000 redemptions, collectively saving more than $1.3 million, DBS said.

Calvin Ong, DBS Singapore’s head of the consumer banking group, said the PayLah! SGD 3 campaign will help make essential spending a little lighter for customers.

“It also encourages more to support our neighbourhood businesses, allowing the benefits to flow back into the heartland communities we serve,” he added.

The campaign, aimed at helping customers manage rising everyday expenses, was introduced in 2023 for hawker meals. In 2024, it was expanded to wet markets, coffee shops and heartland shops.

Today, half of all scan-to-pay transactions using PayLah! are for food and groceries at heartland shops and hawker stalls, said DBS.

Of those who redeemed cashback rewards in 2025, 36 per cent were senior citizens or earned less than $2,500 a month, or both.

Participating hawkers, wet-market stallholders and heartland merchants also recorded a 50 per cent increase in Saturday earnings from PayLah! transactions in 2025, exceeding the 40 per cent growth achieved during a similar cashback campaign in 2024.

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