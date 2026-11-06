A passer-by was seen standing over the youth and appearing to take a picture of him.

‘Dazed and disoriented’: Youth struggles to get on his feet at bus stop, netizens speculate Kpod involvement

A youth, described as “dazed and disoriented”, was seen on all fours and struggling to stand up at a bus stop, prompting many to speculate that he was on Kpods — e-cigarettes laced with etomidate.

Footage of the encounter, shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Nov 5, starts with a passer-by standing over the stricken youth and appearing to take a photo of him before leaving with a child.

The youth takes several seconds to get back on his feet, but indicates that he is alright when another passer-by checks in on him.

PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Upon getting back on his feet, the youth staggers slowly to a pole and hold it for support.

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“Saw this guy in Yishun stumbling around and struggling to get back on his feet after falling. He looked really dazed and disoriented,” the accompanying caption read. It is unclear where and when the incident occurred.

Netizens suspect he is a Kpod user

The video racked up more than 1.3 million views and 850 comments in less than two days.

“Kpod user, confirmed!” said one netizen — a view echoed by many others although there is no mention of Kpods in the post or its caption.

“What else but KPODS! Only that stuff will cause such action. Young kid with tattoos fully covered on his leg. Must be a saint…” another said.

Some netizens, however, warned against speculation and passing judgement.

“Lmao it’s so easy for people to assume that he’s high on something like Kpods right? Why? Coz he has tatts on his leg? Instead of assuming he had a fall or a medical condition to begin with? What a caring community we live in,” said an Instagram user.

Several others felt that the best thing to do was to call for medical assistance instead of assuming the youth was on Kpods.

“Best is to call 995 whenever you see this kind of situation. He could be having some medical issues. We cannot assume that all these cases are due to Kpods. We should just be kind sometimes,” said one.

There were also those who, while likely believed that the youth was on Kpods, hoped he would receive help.

“Omg!! Can someone please help the youngsters of this generation? They are truly in need of help and support,” said one.

“Heart wrenching to see youth going down this valley of pain. Lord help them!” another pleaded. Yet another said: “Wasted youth. I hope he gets help.”

Several netizens were also critical of the original poster for recording a video instead of providing assistance.

“Why the need to record and upload the video when help is needed? Seriously…” said one.

“Help lah rather than take video. WTH sia nowadays people,” another lamented.

Others said that nobody would want such a video shared if it involved a family member.

“I hope someone pulled him away and stayed with him till help arrived. For the sake of everyone’s safety. And people really go through the trouble to post it online. Tsk, imagine if it’s one of your family members,” said an Instagram user.

“What if the kid is someone you know or your own child? Do you want his video to be online?” another said.

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