Daycare worker, 31, arrested after video shows toddler being pulled by hair and shaken

A 31-year-old daycare worker in Malaysia has been arrested after a video showed a toddler being scolded, pulled by the hair and having his head shaken.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Aug 11 at a childcare centre in Bukit Setongkol, Kuantan, reported the New Straits Times.

According to Bernama, the boy is two years and eight months old.

Toddler seen being scolded and pulled by hair

The video shows a woman, believed to be a staff member at the centre, scolding the boy before pulling his hair and using both hands to push his head down and up four times.

Someone can be heard shouting: “Drink, drink, you keep doing [unintelligible].”

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A child can also be heard crying and screaming in the background, although it is unclear whether the cries came from the boy.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said police received a report about the viral video at 10.34am on Sept 6, according to Malay Mail.

Following investigations, officers arrested a 31-year-old woman to assist with the probe.

Police said they would apply for her remand.

No serious physical injuries reported

The toddler was taken to the hospital for an examination.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Ashari said no serious physical injuries had been reported so far, although further medical checks and investigations were ongoing.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of Malaysia’s Child Act 2001.

Police also urged the public not to speculate about the case or circulate footage and information that could reveal the child’s identity.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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