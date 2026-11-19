The daughter of the 75-year-old food delivery rider said her father had requested for a sea burial before his death.

Daughter of food delivery rider, 75, killed in Hougang accident shares heartfelt tribute: ‘He made sure we never went without’

The daughter of a 75-year-old food delivery rider who was killed in an accident in Hougang has posted a touching tribute to her father.

Jas Tang, who goes by @jastangyl on Instagram, shared the post on Nov 17 along with footage of the sea burial her family had arranged for her late father.

In her post, Jas identifies her father — Mr Alex Tang He Seng — as the food delivery rider who died after being flung about 5 metres from his power-assisted bicycle following a collision with a car at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Hougang Avenue 9 on Nov 13. He was 75.

“My dad spent his whole life working hard to provide the best for the family. I had all the good things in life because he made sure we never went without,” says Jas, a personal trainer.

“He had friends from all over the world. Wherever he went, he left a huge impression. Everyone who knew him described him as a wise, good man.”

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Jas adds that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and underwent brain surgery.

“He fought against the odds and walked out of Tan Tock Seng Hospital standing tall. He’s a legend,” she says.

Jas also shares that her dad enjoyed travelling as well as the freedom that comes with exploring the world. According to her, he once told her in Mandarin: “Ling, if one day I’m gone, scatter my ashes into the sea — let me be free, and don’t go to any unnecessary trouble.”

She says she avoided the topic because she did not like talking about death and shares her anguish at not being able to hold her father in his last moments.

“The police did not allow me to touch him because of all his injuries. I knew how frightened, how much pain and how much struggle he must have gone through in those final moments.

“There were so many wishes on his list, and I fulfilled so few. I know I could have done much more for him if I made an effort to,” she adds.

However, she made sure to fulfil his last wish — a sea burial.

“He wanted to be free, to (go) wherever the waves take.

“Dad. Your final wish. Your freedom. I hope the ocean takes you somewhere beautiful. No more pain, struggles and battles.

“Dad, you’ve worked so hard. May you rest in peace,” Jas says, before signing off as, “your unfilial daughter”.

The video shows Jas lowering an inverted parasol, supposedly carrying her father’s remains, onto the surface of the water as prayers are chanted. She is heard crying as the parasol submerges.

The video then cuts to Jas father’s obituary and scenes at the wake and the sea burial, ending with his portrait.

Netizens offer condolences

The post has racked up more than 74,500 views and 30 comments from friends and netizens offering their condolences.

“My heart feels for you, especially when you weren’t able to touch your dad for the last time... Sending you lots of strength and love during this heartbreaking period,” said a netizen.

“Stay strong. Feeling your pain. Losing a loved one without a goodbye or a hug is heart-wrenching,” another said.

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