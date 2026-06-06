It will be the third Daiso outlet to have shuttered this year.

Daiso’s Tampines 1 outlet to shutter in June after 14 years, marks chain’s third closure in 6 months

Daiso’s Tampines 1 outlet will be shutting its doors on June 22 after operating for 14 years, marking the retailer’s third outlet closure in six months.

The Japanese retail store, known for pricing items from $2.14 — with more premium products priced up to $25 – boasts over 30 outlets islandwide.

Daiso first entered the local market in 2002 with the opening of its flagship store at IMM. The chain expanded in 2019 by introducing Threeppy, its lifestyle-focused concept, with the opening of a store at Funan Mall. Daiso’s latest outlet opened at 71 Kallang Bahru on Jan 19.

However, the retailer has not been immune to store closures. Its outlet at 100AM ceased operations on Jan 5, followed by the closure of its Sembawang Shopping Centre outlet on April 6.

According to its website, an additional seven outlets have closed over the years.

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Tampines 1 outlet set to shutter in June

Its third closure this year will take place on June 22, with the Tampines 1 Daiso outlet closing its doors for good.

The retailer announced the closure in a Facebook post on June 6.

“Dear valued customers, it is with deepest regret to inform you that DAISO TAMPINES 1 will cease its operations from 22nd June 2026 onwards. Our last business day will be on 21st June 2026,” the post read.

According to the retailer’s website, the Daiso outlet at Tampines 1 started operations in 2012.

Customers were advised visit nearby outlets at Pasir Ris Mall and Eastpoint Mall.

The announcement was later reposted on the I Love Tampines Facebook page, as some netizens said they witnessed low footfall at the outlet.

“Soon their nearest outlet will be in JB only,” one netizen lamented, while another suggested that pricing changes might have affected business.

The retail chain had started charging GST from 2022, raising the price from $2 to $2.14, some netizens observed.

Others pointed out the “high turnover of tenants” at Tampines 1.

“Tampines Mall also have a lot of vacant shops… No one taken over the space vacated by McDonald’s and Isetan/BHG till now,” one netizen observed.

Stomp has reached out to Daiso for comment.

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