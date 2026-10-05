Ben, whose son (left) nearly drowned during a swim class, wins Top Story of September, while Balan is Top Stomper of the month.

Dad who saved son in swim class and Yishun resident urging empathy for cleaners win Sept’s Hall of Fame

Making Singapore a safer and happier place is a common vision shared by Stomp’s latest Hall of Fame winners.

The Top Story of September goes to Ben, who recounted an incident in which his three-year-old son nearly drowned during a swim class at Little Splashes Aquatics in Paya Lebar.

Ben had to jump into the pool to rescue his son and the swim school subsequently suspended the instructor involved from from all teaching duties.

In his article that garnered over 138,000 views on Stomp, Ben highlighted potential lapses regarding the incident and advocated for stricter safety measures.

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Asked how he felt about his story going viral, Ben said on Oct 5: “I appreciate Stomp for raising awareness about swimming safety. This incident highlights why parents bringing toddlers to swimming lessons must stay vigilant and keep a close eye on them, even when an instructor is present.

“While this incident was clearly an instructor lapse, we have chosen to forgive her as she has shown genuine remorse.”

Separately, Balan wins September’s Top Stomper award for his contribution about uncleared Hungry Ghost Festival offerings in Yishun Ring Road, which has been viewed over 34,000 times.

Balan had shared a video of his conversation with a worker who had to clean up the mess and said: “I pity our cleaners.”

The Yishun resident urged people to be more considerate and spare a thought for cleaners.

When informed about his win, Balan told Stomp: “I am surprised and feel appreciated for my contribution, and hope it is well-received.”

Congratulations to Ben and Balan for each winning a Stomp Goody Bag worth $50 and a $20 FairPrice voucher!

Check out Stomp’s Hall of Fame or find out how you can win here.

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