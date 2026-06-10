A group of about nine cyclists were seen cycling on the roadway.

Cyclists seen riding on road despite cycling lane: ‘Too arrogant to use the lane provided for them’

A video of a group of cyclists cycling on the roadway despite the presence of a cycling lane has divided netizens.

The clip, shared by Facebook user Sheyle O. Oro, shows nine cyclists riding in a single file on the left-most lane of the roadway despite a dedicated cycling lane next to them.

While the Facebook user did not share where the video was taken, the markings seem to resemble those along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Netizens claim cycling lane littered with debris

The post, which was shared on June 9, has so far garnered 15,000 views, 65 reactions, and 60 comments.

Although the cyclists kept to the edge of the lane, netizens were seemingly unimpressed.

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“Too arrogant to use the lane provided for them,” said a netizen.

“Self-entitled and selfish cyclists,” said another, while another suggested that the dedicated lanes have become a waste of money.

One Facebook user called the group “Red carpet cyclists”, while others called for action to be taken against them.

“Where are the LTA (Land Transport Authority) or TP (traffic police)?” asked one. “Fine them, don’t wait, LTA,” another demanded.

Some felt it was acceptable as the group of cyclists did not appear to be taking up too much space.

“If they are cycling in line, that should be fine,” said a netizen. However, an online check on rules for bicycles indicates that groups of cyclists are limited to a maximum length of five devices, which means only five cyclists in single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast, are permitted.

“Idiots can’t understand simple instructions/rules. Maximum five cyclists in a single file!” said one irate netizen.

Some netizens pointed out that the cycling lanes were a hazard because of dust and debris.

“The cycling lane is unsafe for cyclists. Cyclists have skidded and experienced punctured tyres that caused them to fall and injure themselves,” said one netizen.

“It’s true that (there are) many small stones and debris (on the cycling lane) that easily make the tyres puncture,” another said.

One netizen, probably a cyclist, pleaded for netizens to take a closer look at the condition of the cycling lane before commenting.

“The cycling lane has become so dirty because of construction trucks. Nobody cleans the lane anymore. That’s why the cyclist cannot cycle inside,” explained the netizen.

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