A woman was seen riding with a passenger in the front basket of an Anywheel bicycle. PHOTOS: GOGINIS1972/TIKTOK

Cyclist slammed for riding with passenger in front basket in Tampines: 'That's a basket, not a seat'

A woman riding an Anywheel bicycle across a pedestrian crossing at Tampines Avenue 7 with a passenger in the basket of the bike has gone viral, drawing criticism from netizens who called the act "ridiculous".

The pair's actions were captured in a TikTok video posted on March 12 by user @goginis1972.

The six-second clip shows a woman riding a bicycle, with another woman sitting in the front basket, as the pedestrian light turned green.

Two other cyclists, also on what appear to be rented bicycles, ride ahead of the pair.

In response to Stomp's queries, an Anywheel spokesperson said the company is "disappointed" to see its bicycles used in a manner that is "not in accordance with the intended usage."

The representative emphasised that the front basket is designed only for carrying personal items and is not meant to support the weight of a person.

Anywheel urged users to use its bicycles responsibly, adding that riding in the basket poses serious safety risks to the rider and other road users.

Stomp has reached out to goginis1972 for comment.

In a separate incident, a boy was seen sitting in the front basket of a HelloRide shared bicycle in Woodlands.

'That's a basket, not a seat': Disapproving netizens

The post went viral, garnering over 216,800 views and 7,800 likes.

Several netizens expressed disapproval of the stunt, describing it as "ridiculous" and "dangerous".

"That's a basket, not a seat," one netizen commented, while others stressed that it was a safety hazard.

However, others felt that there was nothing wrong.

"Saw the younger kids do this too. Reminds me of the kampung days. Let them have fun," one netizen said.

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