A cyclist wearing a purple top was seen riding along the side of SLE.

Cyclist riding on SLE prompts motorists to slow down and maintain distance

A cyclist was recently spotted riding along the SLE, prompting a driver to raise concerns about the safety of both the rider and other motorists.

An 11-second clip of the incident, which happened near the exit leading to BKE, was posted on TikTok by user @moonzakka on Aug 3.

In the video, drivers were seen slowing down and giving the cyclist, who was riding on the side of the expressway, a wide berth as they approached.

The original poster says in the caption: “Not to deliberately shame the cyclist but he is creating so much danger to himself and to the motorists on (the) expressway. Not only that, he’s not even keeping to the road shoulder.”

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Cyclist not allowed on expressways

The video was also reshared on The SG Daily Facebook page on Aug 5, where it garnered more than 93,000 views, 370 reactions, and 150 comments.

Netizens pointed out that cyclists are not allowed on expressways, while a considerable number claimed there was a lack of enforcement for such errand riders.

“Not allowed! At least (cycle) inside the road shoulder,” said a TikToker. “These challengers openly challenging the incompetence of the authorities and the punishment must be a huge joke to them,” another said,

Another agreed that the cyclist had to know he was not supposed to be on the expressway.

“I don’t believe he is ignorant of the law, he is blatantly ignoring it,” said the TikToker.

Others called for harsher penalties to stop cyclists going on expressways.

“If the police or LTA spotted one, should have his bicycle confiscated on the spot, let him walk home,” said a Facebook user. Another said: “Fine $2,000 small fine. Should fine $20,000 (sic).”

Under the Road Traffic Act, cyclists are not allowed on expressways, expressway tunnels, road tunnels, slip roads linked to expressways, and interchanges between two or more expressways.

Cyclists are also advised to use navigation app to toggle the “avoid motorways” function when using navigation apps.

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