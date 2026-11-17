A cyclist tumbled to the ground after a motorcyclist road past the group.

Cyclist falls to the ground after apparently getting hit by motorcyclist, incident sparks debate about riding on roads

A video showing a cyclist thrown off his bicycle, apparently after being hit by a motorcyclist, has sparked reactions from netizens highlighting the tension between cyclists and other road users.

The video, shared on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Nov 14, shows a group of six cyclists riding two abreast on the left-most lane of a two-lane road.

Seconds into the clip, a lane-splitting motorcyclist comes from behind and passes the group.

The video, recorded by a rear-view camera installed on one of the bicycles, does not show the supposed collision between the bicycle and motorcycle.

However, a loud thud can be heard in the video, followed by scenes of a cyclist tumbling to the ground.

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Three of the cyclists came to a stop while the bicycle that the camera is mounted on continues forward, passing a stationary cyclist who appears to be part of the group before stopping.

The caption of the video addressed the Land Transport Authority and the Singapore Police Force, claiming the cyclists had observed traffic rules. It also accused the motorcyclist of making a false claim that the cyclist who was apparently hit had strayed into the rightmost lane.

While the location of the accident is unclear, the timestamp attached to the video indicates that it occurred at about 8.10am on Nov 14.

Netizens feel cyclists are putting themselves at risk by riding on roads

The video has racked up more than 87,000 views, 680 reactions, and 600 comments.

While current LTA rules allow groups of up to 10 cyclists to ride two abreast on roads with two or more lanes, netizens were not pleased that they appeared to be hogging the entire lane.

“Just because you are riding two abreast to occupy one lane doesn’t mean you can use the lane all the way until the lane divider. Keep closer to the left. You don’t need to leave such a big gap between cyclists. If a car drove close to the line also will get honked at,” said one user.

Even though the group of cyclists appear to be abiding by the rules, some netizens questioned why they were not riding in a single file.

“Why must cycle abreast and not single file? Asking for it,” said one. Another Facebook user said: “Well only two lanes why need to cycle side by side? I would say the cyclist deserved it.”

There were those who felt that cyclists were putting themselves at risk by cycling on the roads.

“If you want to take the risk of cycling on the road, then be prepared to face the consequences,” said a Facebook user.

“You venture on the road you must face the perils!” another said.

Yet another said: “If life is precious, why need to risk it on the road and not go to the gym? Is the air or environment outside so good until it will risk your life for it?”

Some even called for cyclists to be banned from roads.

“Cycling on the road should be banned totally. Road cyclists are typically asking for trouble,” said a netizen. Several even brought up the argument that cyclists do not pay road tax and hence should not be allowed on roads.

“Roads are meant for vehicles who paid road taxes,” said one. “No bicycle on the road unless they paid COE and also ERP,” another said.

Several netizens suggested safer places for cyclists to indulge in their passion.

“Want to cycle, go to East Coast Park lah. Want to do it on the road and pay for it with your life one day? Worth it?” asked a Facebook user. “Just stay off the roads please. East Coast Park and park connectors are there for a reason,” another suggested.

Not everyone was against the cyclists, though.

“There is a regulation that when overtaking a cyclist, you have to keep a distance of 1.5m away,” said a netizen.

In the past week, there have been three fatalities involving cyclists on Singapore roads in as many days.

On Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after a collision involving a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.

The following day, national triathlete Russell Lee, who was 24, died in an accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road, also involving a tipper truck.

On Nov 13, a 75-year-old power-assisted bicycle rider died after being involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment on the incident.

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