Cyclist assists lost elderly woman on Seletar road as heavy vehicles drive by, calls police

A cyclist biking in Seletar in the early morning of April 15 spotted a lost elderly woman wandering down a road frequented by heavy vehicles. PHOTOS: KEVIN/XIAOHONGSHU

A cyclist was going about his morning ride when he came across a lost elderly woman wandering along a road in Seletar frequented by heavy vehicles, and guided her to safety before alerting the police.

In a Xiaohongshu post, the cyclist, who wishes to be known as Kevin, shared that the encounter took place on the morning of April 15, along Seletar North Link Road.

At the start of the one-minute-and-20-second video, seemingly filmed from a camera mounted on the handlebars of Kevin’s bicycle, a woman in a colourful top and beige pants is seen walking slowly along the rightmost side of an empty five-lane road.

Speaking to Stomp, Kevin said he was cycling in the area at around 6.55am when he encountered the senior.

“When I saw her in the far-right lane, my immediate thought was, ‘Something is very wrong’. My gut screamed she was in danger and needed help,” the restaurant manager recounted, adding that the environment was still dim and the woman was walking on a lane meant for fast-travelling vehicles.

“My instincts told me something was wrong and that she needed help. For a moment, I hesitated to turn back, but I felt uneasy and guilty at the thought of not helping,” Kevin wrote in his post, adding that he was worried heavy vehicles frequenting the area might not see the woman since there was a bend nearby.

Picturing the imminent danger, Kevin decided to turn back and help.

Police ‘searching for her’ since previous night

The video then shows Kevin making a U-turn and parking his bicycle near a traffic light, as multiple heavy vehicles — mostly cement trucks — pass in the background. Checks on Google Maps indicate that the area is lined with construction and concrete production facilities.

Kevin then briskly walks towards the elderly woman, who is walking against the traffic flow, as two cars and a truck whizz by in adjacent lanes. With a hand on the woman’s back, he guides her back to where his bicycle is parked.

The 54-year-old told Stomp that the woman appeared “frail but unharmed” and “exhausted, as if she had been walking for hours”. She said she wanted to return home to Sengkang, but Kevin noticed she was heading in the opposite direction, towards Yishun Dam.

He then calls the police, and after speaking to two officers who arrive, learnt that the police have been “searching for her” since the night before.

After watching the woman gingerly climb into the back of the police car, Kevin remounts his bike as the vehicle drives off.

Actions motivated by own elderly parents

Kevin said helping the elderly woman brought him “deep relief”. He added that he had been struggling emotionally due to business difficulties, and that reuniting her with her family made his day.

“This small act of kindness made me feel good, even though life has been difficult,” he said.

The cyclist explained that his motivation to help partly stemmed from his own elderly parents: “I immediately thought of my own parents. If they ever wandered off, I would pray a stranger would stop and help.”

Kevin also expressed hope that his video will inspire others to carry out acts of kindness and look out for seniors seen wandering alone.

“I wanted to encourage others: You don’t have to be rich or successful to make a difference — just choose to care.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

seletar

elderly

cycling

missing