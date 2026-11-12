Cyclist, 37, believed to have been on her way to pick up child when fatally run over by tipper truck in Tanjong Katong

A 37-year-old female cyclist who died after being knocked down and run over by a tipper truck in Tanjong Katong was believed to be on her way to pick up her child.

The 47-year-old male truck driver was arrested in connection with the accident.

The accident happened at about 3.15pm on Nov 11 at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.

A reader informed Shin Min Daily News that a tipper truck had stopped at the junction, where several traffic police officers and police officers were standing. A section was cordoned off with a white canvas screen, giving the impression that someone had died.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

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TikTok user @iamejaz shared footage of the aftermath on Nov 11, showing a blue tent placed beside the truck and evidence markers on a nearby grass patch.

When reporters arrived at the scene, the deceased’s body had already been taken away. Several workers were seen cleaning the road before the truck was towed away shortly afterwards.

Tyre marks stained with blood could be seen on the road.

Residents told Shin Min that the cyclist had been knocked down , leaving a large pool of blood at the scene.

The deceased was believed to have been a resident in one of the nearby condominiums.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said a 37-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

Police investigations lasted 4 hours

The police reportedly cordoned off the affected stretch of road until about 7pm as officers conducted investigations for about four hours.

With the junction inaccessible, security guards at a nearby condominium allowed motorists to enter its driveway to make a U-turn and leave the area.

The police also put up cordons nearby to keep members of the public away. The restrictions were lifted at about 7pm , after which traffic returned to normal.

Heavy vehicles frequently enter and leave construction sites

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming extended his condolences in a Facebook post on Nov 12.

Goh, who is also Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development , described the accident as “ heartbreaking ”.

He took the opportunity to urge drivers of heavy vehicles to take extra care and check their blind spots. Members of the public are also encouraged to be alert and mindful of their surroundings.

The MP added that he has received feedback from residents on the traffic situation in the area and suggestions on how it can be improved.

He is currently looking into these concerns with the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Cyclist believed to have been on her way to pick up child

When reporters revisited the scene on the morning of Nov 12 , an eyewitness who declined to be named said she had heard that the deceased was cycling from home to pick up her child.

“I heard that she was taking a shortcut, riding down from the road in front of the construction site and crossing two lanes of traffic to get to the other side,” she said.

The construction site next to the junction occupies part of the pavement.

Pedestrians and cyclists are required to use a temporary footpath that takes them on a short detour before rejoining the original pavement and crossing the road.

However, reporters observed that at least two cyclists rode along the road instead of using the temporary footpath within a span of just 10 minutes.

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