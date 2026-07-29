Customer purportedly spits out dead moth from McDonald’s coffee order, restaurant apologises

The customer said he found a moth in his coffee order.

A man who bought a coffee from a McDonald’s outlet claimed he swallowed a dead moth and spat out another after taking a sip, saying that he felt “sick” after the incident.

Facebook user Goh Yong Wei posted about the incident on July 25, saying that he had bought breakfast from the McDonald’s outlet at a petrol station along Havelock Road.

In the post, Goh said that he was “in shock” and felt “sick”.

“There’s probably a moth that I swallowed, another moth that rolled in my mouth and spat out,” he wrote.

Photos showed an insect — roughly the size of a fingertip — soaked in coffee, resting on a coffee cup lid.

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In an update on the evening of July 26, Goh said that McDonald’s offered him $50 as a gesture of goodwill.

Goh, however, replied: “I’d rather start documenting this content goldmine.”

Restaurant apologises, issues full refund

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Stomp that the company is aware of the incident and apologised for the customer’s experience.

The spokesperson added that a full refund has been issued to the customer, and an inspection by a pest control contractor found no signs of pest activity.

Staff members have also been reminded to remain vigilant throughout the food and beverage preparation process.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Food Agency confirmed that it is looking into the matter.

In June, a customer said he found a screw in his green tea order from a McDonald’s outlet at Nex.

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