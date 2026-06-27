The rider said the customer had given him the order after entering the wrong delivery address.

Customer gifts $50 fruit order to Foodpanda rider after delivery mix-up, he pays it forward

A Foodpanda delivery rider who received more than $50 worth of fruit and drinks from a customer who had entered the wrong delivery address later distributed them to individuals he met along his delivery route.

Wayne, the 27-year-old delivery rider, told Stomp that he collected the order consisting of about seven boxes of fruits, three packs of Vitagen, and one six-pack of bottled water to be delivered to an address in HarbourFront on June 19.

Upon arriving at the location at around 1am, he realised the customer had entered the wrong delivery location, and the package was meant to be sent to her home in Toa Payoh.

“She realised it would be a major hassle for me, so she kindly decided to just give the entire order to me instead,” Wayne recalled, adding that he estimated the order had cost “easily more than $50” and the customer had even given him a $2 tip.

“I was incredibly appreciative and honestly surprised,” he said.

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Gives away fruits to strangers

The rider, who has been doing deliveries with Foodpanda for nine years, said customers can be “inconsiderate” after making mistakes with their address, often expecting riders to fulfil the order. However, he was pleasantly surprised when this customer responded differently.

Wayne added that the customer had turned down his offer to deliver the fruits to the Toa Payoh address, insisting that she did not want to trouble him.

“She was a customer I truly didn’t mind helping because I could tell right away she was genuinely kind and not entitled,” he recounted.

“Meeting a customer who was so generous, admitted her mistake, and chose to pay for it rather than inconvenience a rider was incredibly refreshing.”

Wayne subsequently decided to give away the fruits to individuals he met along his route.

In his TikTok post on June 24, he appears to hand the fruits to a security guard and workers at a coffee shop he would often collect deliveries from.

“It’s so amazing how a kind gesture can make my day because I was actually having a bad day until this happened,” he told Stomp.

In the comments section of the post, netizens commended him for the kind gesture, describing the encounter as “super heartwarming”.

“Wow rare sia this kinda customer. So nice,” another agreed.

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