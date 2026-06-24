Customer finds screw in green tea from McDonald’s Nex after finishing half the cup

A Reddit user was left in disbelief after purportedly finding a metal screw in a McDonald’s drink he ordered via delivery, claiming he only noticed it after drinking about half of it.

On June 23, Reddit user Ducky_Toggled shared a photo of the drink on the SingaporeRaw subreddit, showing a dark screw submerged at the bottom of the cup.

Speaking to Stomp, the user said he only discovered the foreign object after he removed the lid to add some ice. By then, he had already drunk half of the jasmine green tea.

“It’s ridiculous,” Ducky_Toggled wrote, “I’m at a loss for words, and I’m extremely happy I noticed before I drank any more”.

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The user also claimed that what appeared to be small paint flakes had come off the screw and ended up in the drink. He added that he did not observe any signs of rust on the screw.

“I’m just posting this as I‘m just in shock, disbelief, and want to warn others,” Ducky_Toggled said, advising fellow consumers to inspect their drinks before consuming.

The user, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had ordered from the McDonald’s outlet at Nex shopping mall through Foodpanda, at about 12.12pm on June 22.

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Foodpanda spokesperson said that the company had issued a full refund to the customer.



The representative emphasised that the platform takes food and safety quality concerns “very seriously” and is “working closely” with its merchant partner to thoroughly investigate and resolve the incident.

Stomp has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

‘Free iron supplement’: Netizen joke

The Reddit post garnered more than 120 upvotes and 40 comments.

While some users were concerned, many others poked fun at the situation.

One netizen jokingly called it a “free iron supplement”, prompting a joke from Ducky_Toggled: “Guess I’m Ironman now.”

Referencing the alleged screw found in the drink, one user joked: “They thought they nailed it but instead they screwed it up”.

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