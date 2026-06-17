The customer found the order splattered across her doorstep.

Customer finds Luckin Coffee order spilt outside Tengah flat after soaked paper bag gives way

A customer was shocked to find her Luckin Coffee delivery order splattered across her doorstep when she returned home, after the paper bag it was packed in apparently gave way.

The global coffee chain, founded in Beijing, China, launched in Singapore in 2023 and now operates over 80 stores islandwide.

The customer, Chen Yuye, shared a photo of the aftermath on Facebook, showing brown liquid and what appeared to be pearls spilt on the floor outside the gate to her flat.

Three straws and a cardboard drink holder are also strewn across the floor.

A Luckin Coffee paper bag hangs on the gate, with its base soaked and torn open.

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Speaking to Stomp, Chen said that she placed the $13 order on June 10 at 6.43pm, for delivery to her HDB flat in Tengah through the Grab platform.

A Grab screenshot showed that the order was delivered at 7.45pm. The delivery photo attached to the order, however, seemingly showed someone covering the camera.

It is unclear when the paper bag gave way.

Customer urges cafe to offer alternative packing options

Chen said she discovered the mess when she reached home at about 8.19pm.

“I felt frustrated because I was too tired at that very moment and I needed to clean the mess before I rest,” she said.

Chen also urged the company to improve packing options such as using insulated bags that are more durable.

Still, the incident has not deterred her from placing future orders.

“I will re-order because the Grab offers are a good deal for now,” she added.

A separate screenshot from the Grab app appears to show that Chen received a full refund for her order on June 11.

Stomp has reached out to Luckin Coffee and Grab for comment.

‘Cafes shouldn’t use paper bags for delivery’: Netizens agree

The post garnered over 700 reactions, with netizens weighing in on the incident.

“This is why cafes shouldn’t use paper bags for delivery/ takeaway. Slight shake or bump from the bicycle the drinks all gone,” one user commented.

Others speculated that the drinks were left outside for too long.

Some suggested placing a stool outside the door for deliveries, while several recommended ordering only when someone was at home to receive the items.

A netizen who identified as a delivery rider said that they had not encountered spilt drinks while delivering orders from Luckin Coffee.

However, they recalled that the condensation from the drinks seeped through the paper bag “until (the) thermal bag kena”, prompting the rider to apologise to the customer.

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