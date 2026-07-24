Customer finds cockroach in fried rice from Kampung Admiralty eatery, restaurant undergoes deep cleaning

The customer found what appeared to be a cockroach in a fried rice order from an eatery at Kampung Admiralty.

A customer who tucked into his fried rice order from an eatery at Kampung Admiralty found an unexpected ingredient in his meal — an insect that resembled a small cockroach.

On July 11, TikTok user @taksunattakape shared a video of a half-eaten box of fried rice from the eatery, which offers hotpot and barbeque buffets.

The camera zooms in to a grey object in the food, which appears to be a small cockroach about the size of a rice grain, with its legs and antenna intact.

Netizens in the comments section were disgusted at the sight, with some saying that they would stop patronising the outlet. However, one netizen asked if it was fake.

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The eatery made headlines in August 2024 when a customer found a dead bug in their nasi lemak order. More recently, a rat was spotted exploring the restaurant in May 2026.

Restaurant suspended operations for deep cleaning

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the restaurant on July 23, the manager of the eatery said he was notified of the cockroach discovery by the eatery’s management two days after the incident.

He immediately suspended business for several hours to carry out deep cleaning of the premises.

The manager added that staff members will clean the restaurant each day before opening and after closing, and report it in a group chat.

He added that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had already conducted an investigation in mid-July. It is also understood that the restaurant’s management has since spoken to the customer involved and resolved the matter.

According to SFA, operators of food establishments can prevent cockroach infestations by keeping common premises clean and tidy, and practising good refuse management.

Stomp has reached out to SFA for more information.

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