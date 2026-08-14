Customer allegedly sends fake payment screenshot for $288 food order from Geylang eatery, gives false delivery address

The restaurant owner said she received a $288 order, but did not receive the payment.

The owner of a Vietnamese restaurant located along Lorong 27 Geylang has lodged a police report against a customer who allegedly sent a fake payment screenshot for a $288 order and directed the delivery rider to an invalid delivery address.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the customer placed the order via WhatsApp on the evening of Aug 12, requesting for the food to be delivered to a unit along Jalan Sempadan in the East Coast area.

A photo of the customer’s receipt showed that the order included 15 fresh oysters, five portions of crispy tofu, two portions of Vietnamese spring rolls, two Vietnamese pancakes, and six portions of grilled pork ribs. The total bill came to $288.85.

Chen Yujiao (transliterated), the owner of the restaurant who is currently overseas, told Shin Min that after the customer placed the order, a staff member sent a QR code for payment.

The customer subsequently sent a screenshot purportedly showing that the payment had been made, prompting the restaurant to arrange for a Lalamove driver to deliver the food.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

However, when the driver arrived at the specified address, the resident said they had not ordered any food.

Restaurant did not receive $288 payment: Owner

“My staff called the person who placed the order, and the person said the address was correct. We then gave the customer’s phone number to the delivery driver so he could contact them, but the response was the same,” the 37-year-old owner said.

Sensing something was amiss, the delivery rider suspected it was a scam and returned the food to the restaurant.

“I immediately checked the bank account after receiving the news and discovered that we had not received the payment,” Chen said.

“This was the first time our restaurant encountered such a situation. I made a police report online the next day.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Customer hurls vulgarities after being confronted

Chen said she recorded her conversation with the customer over the phone when she called to verify the order, noting that the person spoke English with a local accent.

During the conversation, the customer claimed that a friend had suddenly felt unwell after eating the food and was waiting for an ambulance.

Chen asked the customer to provide a photo of the food, but the person was unable to do so.

When Chen confronted the customer and accused them of sending a fake payment screenshot, the person allegedly became angry and repeatedly hurled vulgarities at her.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.