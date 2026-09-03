The resident said she was amused at the sight.

Queenstown resident warned about faeces in HDB lift, decides to check it out and ends up gagging

A wave of nausea hit Queenstown resident Queena Ong when the lift door at her HDB block opened, revealing faeces smeared in a corner of the lift.

The 26-year-old content creator told Stomp that she was about to take the lift to her house at Block 160 Mei Ling Street on Aug 31 at around 11.30pm, when she was stopped by her neighbour.

He had told her to take another lift, which Ong initially thought was due to him “sensing something scary” since it was the seventh lunar month, also known as the Hungry Ghost month.

After she probed him further, he said there was faeces in the lift.

“I CRACKED up, and I was honestly curious what it looked like and wanted to see it,” Ong said, adding that her neighbour stopped her, warning her of the smell.

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She took another lift to get to her flat, but later went back to the lift lobby to “check out the lift”.

Hasn’t taken lift in days

In her TikTok post about the discovery, the lift doors open to reveal a brown substance smeared in a corner of the lift.

“No hate, I was genuinely curious what it looked like,” she added in the post’s caption.

“My reaction was honestly excited… and amused… but it SMELT HORRIBLE… like after the video I gagged,” Ong told Stomp.

“I haven’t taken the lift for three days in fear I smell like it,” Ong said.

When she pressed the lift button the next morning out of habit, the mess was cleared, and the smell was seemingly gone.

However, Ong said it would take another week for her to be comfortable using the lift agian.

Stomp has reached out to Tanjong Pagar Town Council for more information.

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