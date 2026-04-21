The couple said they lived in Singapore for nearly 10 years before moving to Malaysia two years ago. PHOTO: SOWMYA MOTHI/YOUTUBE

Couple who lived in S’pore for nearly 10 years share video comparing life here and in M’sia

A couple who lived in Singapore for nine years before moving to Malaysia, where they have lived for two years, have made a video comparing the two countries.

The 48-minute video featured Sowmya and Mothi comparing several aspects of life in the two countries, garnering over 23,000 views since it was posted on April 8.

In the video, the couple explained that they came to Singapore 11 years ago and lived in Bukit Panjang, then Punggol, before moving to Boon Keng, which was more central and nearer to where they worked. They are currently staying in the Bangsar area in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Mothi explains: “The objective of this video is not to say one country is good and one country is bad.” Instead, he explained that they want to give “honest feedback” about the two countries that have given them so much.

The couple touched on several aspects of life, but indicated a preference for Malaysia in most areas:

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Housing — Malaysia preferred

Groceries — Malaysia preferred

Utilities — No preference

Taxes — Singapore preferred for singles, Malaysia preferred for families

Food — Malaysia preferred

Schooling — Malaysia preferred

Community — Malaysia preferred

Travel — Malaysia preferred

Public transport — Singapore preferred

Safety and cleanliness — Singapore preferred

The couple said they pay significantly less for housing even though they are living in an expensive area in KL.

They added that the experience of dining out is better in Singapore, though they indicated that they miss Old Chang Kee’s curry puffs.

As for schooling options, Sowmya and Mothi preferred those in Malaysia, stating that their son enjoys a larger space with better facilities, and at a considerably lower cost.

The couple also found their Malaysian friends warmer than those in Singapore.

And while they consider Changi Airport to be superior, they say Malaysia offers many opportunities for travelling within the country and at very low cost.

However, the couple felt that Singapore is far ahead when it comes to public transport, particularly in terms of safety and cleanliness, although they said they still felt safe in Malaysia and do not consider it dirty.

All in all, the couple shared that Singapore provided them with knowledge and finances to get them where they are today and that they are glad to have made the move two years ago to the Malaysian capital.

Singaporeans react with hostility but Malaysians welcome their view

A synopsis of the video was subsequently reshared on the Singapore Channel Facebook page, where it received over 421 comments.

One user claimed some Singaporeans opt to stay in Malaysia for “comfort” while some Malaysians prefer to stay in Singapore for “prestige”.

Some commenters — likely Singaporeans — reacted with hostility to the couple’s views.

“OK, don’t come back,” said one.

Others took a more measured view, noting that people often think the grass is greener on the other side.

“In life or in any country you lived... there’s always… ALWAYS... pros and cons,” said a netizen. “Funny how the country you’re not in always looks better,” a Facebook user pointed out.

In contrast, some Malaysians welcomed the couple’s views.

“I’m a Malaysian. Thanks for giving such good compliments for my country,” said a YouTube user. Others even welcomed them to other states and cities, like Melaka and Ipoh.

“The choice is yours whichever you think is the best,” said one Facebook user. “No one will stop you going,” they added.

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