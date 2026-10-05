Couple melts hearts dancing ‘in their own world’ at The Weeknd concert before tying the knot

A couple dancing in their own little world at The Weeknd’s concert in Singapore caught the attention of fellow concertgoers — and warmed plenty of hearts online.

TikToker @enchantr3ssss shared a video of herself and her fiance at the Canadian pop superstar’s concert at the National Stadium on Oct 3, part of the final Asian leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

“Us in our element at the back of the standing pen, dancing like it was our dance floor,” she wrote.

“Abel [Tesfaye, whose stage name is The Weeknd] was lit too — enjoying our last concert as bachelors.”

However, it was a video posted by TikToker @dr0pd8 that really took off.

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The clip, captioned “Saw the cutest couple today at The Weeknd”, showed the pair dancing together away from the main crowd. It has garnered more than 245,300 views and 63,9200 likes so far.

Another video, attributed to @lynzichua3 and shared by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, also gained traction, with the cheeky caption: “whos parents are these (sic)”.

Several other clips of the couple surfaced across social media, but commenters largely agreed on one thing: they found the pair adorable.

“Aww this is too cute!!” said an Instagram user.

“They are enjoying the performance, that should be the way,” said another.

Yet another added: “Yes I love it. They are present and living in the moment and not recording everything on their phones.”

One user, apparently misled by the “whos parents are these” caption, commented: “Some parents just need this kind of night to have fun, too.”

Others simply enjoyed seeing a couple having fun together.

“I love to see couples like this at concerts!” wrote one.

“Wholesome!” added another.

One of them then appeared in the comments, identifying the pair.

“That’s me and my fiancee,” wrote TikTok user @Yan, adding a laughing emoji.

“AWW y’all are the cutest – glad you had fun!!” replied dr0pd8.

“Yes, we did!” Yan responded. “Surprised to see us here just by being in our own world.”

Stomp reached out to enchantr3ssss, but she declined to comment, saying the sudden attention had been overwhelming.

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