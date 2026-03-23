A naked couple were caught engaging in an indecent act at a cemetery in Malaysia. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

Couple caught allegedly having sex in M’sian cemetery: ‘People come here to pray, you come to f***?’

A man and a woman were caught on video allegedly engaging in a lewd act at a cemetery in Malaysia.

In the 38-second clip, the person filming the video confronts the couple, who are a few metres away among the tombstones.

The woman appears naked from the waist down, while the man is naked with his back to the camera.

The woman is later seen sitting on a tombstone as the man hurriedly puts on his pants.

The person filming the video can be heard scolding them: “How many people come here to pray, you come to f***?”

Stressing that the cemetery is a place where people come to pay respects to the deceased, the bystander adds that the police will be called.

Upon hearing this, the man apologises, which the person refuses to accept. She continues to berate the pair and repeats that she will call the police.

The date and exact location of the incident are unknown. It’s unclear what happened after that.

Netizens slam couple for being disrespectful

The video sparked backlash online, with many criticising the couple’s choice of location.

“Crazy! There are so many mosquitoes, bugs, snakes, and other creatures in the cemetery. Aren’t they afraid of getting bitten? Their heads must be filled with the cemetery’s sewage water,” one commenter wrote.

Others poked fun at their decision to have sex in front of a tombstone. “You’re creating the next generation in front of your ancestors,” one said.

Some also pointed out the disrespect towards those laid to rest in the cemetery, noting that the Qingming Festival is just a week away.

Qingming is a time when families pay respect to their deceased relatives by visiting their graves, cleaning the burial sites and presenting food offerings.

“By insulting the ancestors, aren’t they scared of incurring their wrath or having ghosts follow them home?” a Facebook user wrote in Mandarin.

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