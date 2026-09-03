Couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting teenage niece, filming acts and sending video to her mum

A married couple in Malaysia have been accused of sexually assaulting their teenage niece, with the aunt allegedly putting four sleeping pills into the girl’s drink and the pair filming sexual acts involving her.

The husband, 45, and wife, 42, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in court on Sept 3, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The alleged offences took place at a house in Batu Kawa, Kuching.

The Borneo Post reported that the couple face separate charges involving rape, sexual assault and drugging the 15-year-old victim, as well as a joint charge of recording themselves engaging in sexual acts with her to produce child sexual abuse material.

Aunt accused of putting 4 sleeping pills in drink

According to Sin Chew, the woman faces three charges.

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She is accused of sexually assaulting her niece, including licking her genitals, using a vibrator on her without consent, and putting four sleeping pills into the victim’s drink with the intention of committing an offence.

As the victim’s aunt, she was also considered to be in a relationship of trust with the girl under Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries additional penalties.

The Borneo Post reported that the woman pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid, who fixed Sept 28 for pre-trial case management.

Uncle faces rape of niece and sexual assault charges

Her husband, who is the victim’s uncle, also faces three charges.

Sin Chew reported that the charges include rape and two other sexual offences against the girl, including forcing her to perform oral sex.

SImilar to his wife, he was also deemed to be in a relationship of trust with the girl, which carries additional penalties.

He pleaded not guilty before Judge Iris Awen Jon, with the case fixed for pre-trial case management on Oct 6.

Couple also accused of filming sexual acts

In separate proceedings, the husband and wife jointly pleaded not guilty to a charge of recording sexual acts involving themselves and the victim using a mobile phone.

They are accused of doing so with the intention of producing child sexual abuse material.

The court fixed Oct 6 for pre-trial case management for the joint charge.

Video allegedly sent to victim’s mother

According to Sin Chew, the case came to light after the male accused allegedly sent a video involving the victim to her mother.

Angered by what she saw, the mother made a police report on Aug 18.

Police subsequently arrested the husband and wife on Aug 22.

The Borneo Post similarly reported that the victim’s mother lodged a police report after allegedly receiving a video showing the two accused engaging in sexual acts with the girl.

Both accused were denied bail and ordered to remain in custody at Puncak Borneo Prison while their cases are pending.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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