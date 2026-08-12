‘Corpse’ with bruises found stuffed in suitcase in Australia turns out to be sex doll

What appeared to be a grisly murder discovery in rural Australia turned out to be something quite different.

Two men were driving through the countryside in New South Wales on Aug 9 when they came across an abandoned suitcase that appeared to contain human remains, reported The Straits Times, citing AFP.

The discovery looked convincing enough for police to initially treat the case as a suspected murder.

A strike force comprising homicide detectives and forensic experts was assembled to investigate.

However, forensic examinations revealed there had been no murder at all.

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Inside the suitcase was a lifelike sex doll.

According to Australian public broadcaster ABC, tests established that what had initially appeared to be a body was actually the doll.

“They were mistaken for a human originally,” New South Wales Police Superintendent Linda Bradbury told reporters.

“They are very realistic in terms of looking like human remains.”

Even had ‘bruises’ and a nose piercing

There were several details that made the discovery particularly convincing.

Police said the doll had clothes, hair and a nose piercing.

It also had markings that resembled “bruises and grazes”, further adding to the impression that investigators were dealing with a real body.

“Investigations have concluded,” police said.

Residents who spoke to 7News Australia were relieved to learn that no one had died, although one remarked: “Oh, that’s eerie.”

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