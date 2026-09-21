Town council staff clearing items from the flat in Hougang Street 91 on Jan 10, 2025, a day after a fire broke out in the unit.

Coroner’s inquiry into Hougang fire: Family of 3 who died refused help from HDB on hoarding issue

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Sept 21, 2026

A coroner’s inquiry into the deaths of a married couple and their teenage daughter, who died in a fire in their Hougang home, opened on Sept 21.

Lee Choon Geak, 62, his wife Seow Siew Choo, 56, and daughter Grace Lee, 18, died in the fire that broke out on Jan 9, 2025, in a third-floor unit of Block 971 Hougang Street 91.

The family were hoarders, and firefighters had to move items aside to create a path to enter the home.

The court heard that the blaze originated from a wall socket in the master bedroom, with nearby combustibles in the room contributing to the spread of the fire.

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Residents made around 20 calls to the authorities at around 12.40pm as thick, black smoke surrounded the unit.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Faizal Mazlan from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) testified that firefighters faced significant difficulty opening the main door due to the large accumulation of items in the unit.

Inspector Melvin Lim from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told the court that the Housing Board was made aware of the family’s hoarding issues on Feb 7, 2024.

The next day, HDB officers tried to speak to the family but were refused entry. HDB officers tried again in September that year and were again rejected.

In December 2024, HDB officers visited the unit but no one was home.

A month later, the family died in the blaze.

When police officers arrived during the fire, they banged on the door but no one responded.

Firefighters forced their way in, where they found Lee seated and unresponsive near the door of one of the bedrooms. He had burn injuries and died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found Seow lying on a bed in that bedroom and carried her out of the unit.

They eventually found the daughter buried under debris in the same bedroom.

ST previously reported that Lee’s body was the first to be identified a day after the fire on Jan 10, while the daughter’s identity was confirmed on Jan 11.

Seow’s body was identified more than two weeks after the blaze.

The court heard that Seow’s cause of death was unascertained, while the daughter died of asphyxia.

Lim said that even though Seow had extensive burns, there was no soot found in her airways and stomach, which could mean her death had occurred before the fire.

Lim noted that no foul play was suspected, and the family had no recorded disputes with their neighbours.

The SPF officer said there was no evidence that any of the three had suicide ideations, although the daughter had been seeing an Institute of Mental Health doctor from 2023 to 2024. She had been experiencing low moods and stress due to her family and schoolwork.

The court heard the daughter was not identified to have a high risk of suicide.

Faizal said: “SCDF conducted interviews with their family members, and found that Grace had been sharing future aspirations with others. She was studying business at ITE College Central and had plans to start a business.”

Cause of fire

Faizal said the fire originated from a wall socket outlet in the master bedroom, which was near the bedroom the family were found in.

The intense heat completely destroyed the master bedroom door, leaving only its hinges, he added.

Investigations revealed there were loose terminal connections behind the wall socket, leading to an internal overheating that caused the fire.

One of Seow’s sisters, who attended the hearing, asked if any appliances were connected to the wall socket at the time.

Faizal testified that an extension socket was plugged into the wall, with a laptop and two fans likely connected to it. What was left of these items was found mainly on the floor as most of the carpentry had been destroyed.

When Seow’s sister asked how the family could have spotted loose terminal connections behind the wall socket, Faizal explained that discolouration, crackling sounds and a burning smell were typical telltale signs.

He added: “However, what contributed greatly to the fire was the large number of items in the bedroom and unit.”

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda adjourned the hearing to Oct 12 for a forensic pathologist to elaborate on the cause of death of the mother and daughter.

The coroner also extended his condolences to Seow’s two sisters at the hearing.

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