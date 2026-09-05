The content creator died at the age of 26.

Content creator Wilfred Lee, 26, dies in his sleep; family pays tribute to ‘kind and cheerful soul’

Actor and content creator Wilfred Lee, who went viral in June after an accidental matcha spill on the MRT, has died at the age of 26.

Local influencer boblet01 shared an Instagram post paying tribute to the content creator on Sept 5, sharing photos of the pair.

“Fly high, my sayang. Heaven gained an angel today. Will miss you Wilfred,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Several influencers offered their condolences in the comments section, including singer-songwriter Thaarmin as well as social media personality Fauzi Azzhar.

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Influencer Dewy Choo and personal trainer Tyen Rasif were also among those in the comments section.

‘He never woke up’: Aunt remembers ‘kind and cheerful soul’

Several family members also left comments on Lee’s last Instagram post, shared on Aug 19.

One user, who identified herself as his aunt, said Lee had died in his sleep.

“He went to bed as usual, but sadly, he never woke up,” she added, describing him as a “kind and cheerful soul” and a “loving nephew”.

Another family member shared details of the wake, which will be held at Lavender Street from Sept 5 to 7. The funeral ceremony will be held on Sept 7.

“You were my pride, my joy — and you always will be. Rest in peace, my beautiful boy,” she wrote.

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