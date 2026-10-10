The content creator said he was called “low-class” at an F1 event he attended.

Content creator fires back after woman calls him ‘low-class’ at Orchard F1 event: ‘I may be low class, but you have no class’

Content creator Ben, who goes by @benwoah on social media, was stunned when he overheard a woman calling him a “low-class creator” at a Formula 1 event in Orchard.

Instead of walking away, he decided to confront her with a sharp retort: “I may be low class but you have no class.”

The 28-year-old marketing executive , who has over 93,900 followers on Instagram , recounted the encounter in an Instagram post on Oct 10.

According to Ben, he overheard the woman, whom he believed was from a PR agency, saying: “Benwoah is a low-class creator, that’s why I never choose him to go to the paddock.”

Although angered by the remark, he says he kept his cool and approached the woman, introducing himself.

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In a reenactment of the exchange, Ben says he told her that he did not need a paddock pass to “prove (his) love for F1”.

A paddock pass provides access to the working area behind the pits, which is often limited to teams, sponsors, media, and employees.

“You may have the power of deciding who enters the paddock, but my passion for F1 was never yours to approve,” he says.

“And personally, I rather watch F1 from the grandstands with genuine passion than stand in the paddock pretending to have it.”

Ben reiterates that paddock passes can be given out, but passion is something that comes from within.

“ I may be low class, but you have no class,” he concludes, before smiling and walking away.

PHOTO: BENWOAH/INSTAGRAM

Reflecting on the encounter, Ben says he had spent years “building something out of nothing” and doing what he “ genuinely love(s) ” — yet still found himself having to prove his worth to someone who did not know him.

“But you know what, I never started creating content to be accepted by people like them. And I certainly didn’t fall in love with F1 just to be invited to the paddock,” he adds.

‘You never have to prove your passion for F1’: Netizens support creator

Speaking to Stomp, Ben said he was initially so shocked by the remark that he wanted to leave immediately, but decided to confront the woman instead.

Asked how she responded, he said she remained silent. Though she attempted to interject after he finished speaking, he said he walked away before she could complete her sentence.

He added that he had been at the event for only a few minutes and left promptly after the exchange.

“ After hearing what she said, I just hope people view me as a person who likes to create content to make people smile,” he said, instead of posting to win people over.

The Instagram reel, which racked up more than 118,00 views and 5,800 likes , drew supportive comments from netizens.

“Absolutely right! You never have to prove your passion for F1!” one netizen said, while another praised him for not resorting to vulgarities.

A third wrote: “Salute bro for standing up for yourself and for the creator industry.”

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