A commuter tapped the youth on the shoulder and spoke to him in what appeared to be an attempt to calm him down.

Commuter steps in to comfort screaming youth hitting MRT train walls on North East Line

A commuter stepped in to calm a youth who was screaming and hitting the walls of an MRT train during a ride on the North East Line (NEL).

Footage of the scene was shared on TikTok by user @kongjie15_ on Nov 11 , showing the youth holding a phone to his face while letting out a high-pitched scream and slamming his palm against the train walls.

He stops abruptly and walks off without a word.

The video cuts to another clip of the youth screaming while standing near the train doors, hitting the side of his head repeatedly.

PHOTO: KONGJIE15_/TIKTOK

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One commuter is seen holding her hands to her ears, while another covers the ears of an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

In a subsequent clip, the youth continues screaming for about nine seconds as the train approaches Hougang station , with the youth punching his hand upwards.

A commuter intervenes seconds later, tapping the youth on the shoulder and likely offering some words of comfort.

The youth responds with a whimper as the video ends.

Netizens commend commuter

The post garnered over 115,000 views and 7,000 likes, as netizens commended the commuter for stepping in. It was also shared on the SMRTRabak subreddit, where it received hundreds of upvotes.

“I aspire to be as kind as the uncle, ” one TikTok user said, while a Redditor applauded his “ compassion” and “courage ”.

Several also expressed empathy for the youth.

“Poor boy is probably overstimulated, he’s even hitting himself just trying to regulate. The trains can be quite loud sometimes, causing sensory overload,” one netizen commented.

“I hope he didn’t miss his stop or is lost,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to kongjie15_ for more information.

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