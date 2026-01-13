Commuter files police report after claiming bus driver closed door on stroller with child inside

The commuter said that bus driver had parked a distance away from the kerb when she was trying to alight. PHOTO: TXRRASAUR26/TIKTOK

A mother of two was left shocked after the doors of bus service 145 allegedly closed on her double stroller while her children were inside, leading to a heated exchange with the driver and the filing of a police report.

Athirah Khairwan, a 28-year-old content creator, told Stomp that she was boarding the bus on Jan 12 at around 10.26am. She had her 13-month-old and two-year-old children in a double stroller when the bus driver unexpectedly closed the door on it.

"I was very angry when the doors closed midway on my stroller, my baby was panicking but thank god there were no injuries," she said.

She added that she shouted to alert the driver, but did not receive a response.

Ms Khairwan also claimed that when she reached her stop, the bus stopped some distance from the kerb, making it difficult for her to alight with the stroller.

When she approached the driver to raise her concerns, he allegedly responded: "You tell me what I do."

"I don't mind if I was stuck between the doors, but this is my baby," she said, adding that the incident left her feeling upset and led to her shouting at him.

She said the bus driver told her he did not know what had happened, claiming that he added: "Your husband never give [sic] you ah last night, that's why you [sic] very angry."

"I feel like sometimes bus drivers make us parents with strollers feel like we don't have the right to take the bus," she told Stomp. "The least they can do for us is to ensure all passengers get in safely."

She shared a video about the incident on TikTok, where it garnered more than 76,300 views and 6,700 likes. In a follow-up TikTok story posted on the same day, she showed screenshots of emails she had sent to the relevant authorities and said she had lodged a police report.

In response to queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu acknowledged that its bus captain could have done better.

"He should have exercised better judgment by parking his bus closer to the kerb at the interchange berth to enable easier alighting for her with the stroller," she said. "There is also no excuse for his choice of words used which is unbecoming of a Bus Captain."

She said SBS Transit has apologised to Ms Athirah for the distress and inconvenience caused, and that the operator is taking action against the bus captain to avoid a repeat of the incident.

Mrs Wu also advised commuters travelling with strollers to inform bus captains of their intention to board from the rear before doing so.

Ms Khairwan made a police report after the incident. PHOTO: STOMP

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and they are looking into the matter.

Netizens outraged at 'unacceptable' behaviour

In the comments, netizens called the bus driver's actions "unnecessary" and "unacceptable".

"Every single time! Double stroller and moms against the world," one netizen commented, while others called for authorities to investigate the matter.

Several netizens also recounted similar experiences involving bulky items on public transport, with one even calling travelling with children "traumatic".

"Not only that, some drivers don't wait for us to park our stroller and just drive off," another commenter mused.

According to SBS Transit's website, strollers are allowed on public buses, but should not exceed 1200mm by 700mm. Wheelchair ramps will only be deployed when necessary, and passengers can approach bus captains for assistance if needed.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include comments from SBS Transit.

