The vlogger was reportedly offered cocaine multiple times, even with his children in tow.

‘Coke?’: Australian vlogger reports repeated cocaine offers in Bangkok, even with his children present

A travel vlogger from Australia has claimed that he was repeatedly offered cocaine in broad daylight along Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road — including while walking with his young children.

In a report published by Thaiger on Aug 28, travel vlogger GlobetrotterJulez said he decided to document the encounters after being offered “Coke” several times on Sukhumvit Road while he was with his four-year-old daughter.

During one encounter, his daughter overheard the offer and apparently thought the man was referring to Coca-Cola.

The vlogger said he returned his daughter to their hotel before later confronting the man.

The experience prompted him to return to the same street the following day, this time wearing Meta smart glasses and accompanied by his nine-year-old son.

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He said there was no reason children should not be able to walk along ordinary streets in Bangkok and wanted to see whether having his son beside him would deter anyone from approaching him.

It did not.

‘At least 10 interactions’

During a daytime walk that lasted 30 to 40 minutes, the vlogger said several men approached him or attempted to start conversations.

He estimated that there were at least 10 interactions, some of which were unrelated to drugs while others involved apparent offers of cocaine.

According to GlobetrotterJulez, several men continued making the offers even though his young son was walking beside him.

According to Thaiger, footage does not show any drugs changing hands.

The vlogger said his intention was to highlight what he perceived as an increasingly open drug trade on Sukhumvit Road and question how sellers could approach tourists so openly in one of Bangkok’s busiest areas.

He also stressed that his video was not intended to target any race or individual.

“This is not directed at any race or individual. It’s targeted at Bangkok streets specifically and how it’s changed,” he said.

Based on Stomp’s checks, the video can no longer be found on the vlogger’s YouTube channel.

Cocaine is classified as a Category 2 Narcotic in Thailand.

According to the country’s Narcotics Act, those caught producing, importing or exporting a Category 2 Narcotic can face up to 1,000,000 baht (S$38,446) in fines and 10 years of imprisonment.

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