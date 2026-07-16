Clicked a GST Voucher link on Telegram? Scammers could hijack your account and target your friends

The police are warning the public about a resurgence of scam messages on Telegram that claim to help users check their eligibility for GST Voucher (GSTV) – Cash and MediSave payments, but instead allow scammers to take over their Telegram accounts.

In a news release on July 16, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said victims who clicked on fake links and shared their Telegram verification codes ended up losing control of their accounts.

The compromised accounts were then used to send phishing links to the victims’ contacts or add them to chat groups promoting fraudulent investment schemes.

How the scam works

According to the police, victims receive Telegram messages containing infographics encouraging them to check whether they qualify for GSTV – Cash and MediSave payments.

The messages contain a fake link.

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Victims who click on it may be asked to provide information such as:

Mobile number

Name

NRIC number

Telegram verification code

Once scammers obtain the Telegram verification code, they can take over the victim’s Telegram account.

They then use the account to scam the victim’s contacts by sending phishing links or adding them to fake investment chat groups that promoted fraudulent schemes.

MOF will never contact you on Telegram

The police reminded the public that eligible Singaporeans who have already signed up for the GST Voucher scheme will automatically receive their payments.

They stressed that:

SMS notifications from “gov.sg” will only inform recipients of their benefits.

Recipients will never be asked to reply to the SMS, click on links or provide personal information.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) does not have an official Telegram broadcast channel and will not contact members of the public via Telegram.

Those wishing to check their GST Voucher eligibility should visit the official Government website at govbenefits.gov.sg.

How to protect yourself

The police urged members of the public to remember three steps:

ADD

Install the ScamShield app.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and Multi-Factor Authentication where available.

Turn on Telegram’s Two-Step Verification feature.

Use your bank’s Money Lock feature if available.

CHECK

Verify website addresses before clicking on links.

Government websites should end with .gov.sg.

Never share your Telegram verification code or any one-time password (OTP) with anyone.

Check suspicious messages, phone numbers and links using the ScamShield app or website.

TELL

Inform your bank immediately if you suspect you’ve been scammed.

Report suspicious activity to the relevant online platform.

Warn your family and friends.

If in doubt, members of the public can call the 24-hour ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

For more information on scams, visit the ScamShield website.

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