Clear from evidence, facts that Faishal’s conduct had fallen short of standards: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he had tried his “very best” to see if there was a way for former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim to...

Zhaki Abdullah

The Straits Times

July 22, 2026

A review of the evidence and facts surrounding former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim’s case made it clear that his conduct had fallen short of the standards expected of him, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Several key colleagues in his team had independently reviewed the evidence and came to the same conclusion, PM Wong added.

As such, he agreed with Faishal’s decision to resign, PM Wong told reporters during a press conference on July 22.

Faishal – who was also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs – had on July 20 resigned from political office over a “lapse of judgment” in handling his interactions with an unidentified woman. He also resigned as an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and from the PAP.

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PM Wong said he first learnt of the situation when the woman in question e-mailed his office.

He described the e-mail as “detailed”, noting it contained screenshots and other information regarding the interactions with Faishal.

“My initial reaction was disbelief and shock,” PM Wong said, adding that he had at first thought the contents were fabricated.

On whether the response to the situation was too harsh, he noted that Faishal himself, upon reflection, realised it was not tenable to continue as a political office-holder and as an MP.

“His explanation is that he was trying his best to manage what he felt was an awkward situation, and he did not want to abruptly cut off the interactions with the lady,” PM Wong said.

“He accepts that he made a very serious mistake in engaging her, even when the nature of the interactions crossed the line, and he also accepts that his responses, his interactions with her, objectively speaking, were questionable and inappropriate,” he said.

Faishal thus asked to step down, PM Wong said, noting that the Government had as far as possible respected his request for privacy for himself and his family.

PM Wong said he had tried his “very best” to see if there was a way for Faishal to continue in office despite the circumstances.

However, the situation was no longer a private matter between two individuals as the complaint against Faishal had made it a public matter.

As such, it had to be looked at objectively, taking into consideration the accounts shared by both parties, PM Wong said.

“If this matter had happened to any other MP in the PAP, we would have done the same thing. The same process (and) the same standards would apply, and the same consequences would have followed,” he said.

Separately, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said there was a series of online interactions between Faishal and the woman.

Faishal’s responses to the woman were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable” and came across as engaging with her, Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on July 22.

“Indeed, that was how the lady interpreted his responses, and said she was encouraged to continue,” he added.

The woman, however, became angry when Faishal tried to stop their online exchanges. She subsequently e-mailed PM Wong and sent some of the messages, pictures, and alleged harassment by Faishal, Shanmugam said.

“Faishal too alleged that the lady had harassed him. That is why the matter was referred to the police to investigate,” he added.

Once the woman e-mailed PM Wong, Shanmugam said it ceased being a purely private, consensual matter between two individuals.

It became necessary for the Prime Minister’s Office to consider the appropriateness of Faishal’s interactions, he said, adding: “Faishal was given a fair hearing.”

The standards governing personal conduct in such situations were set out by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and more recently by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he was prime minister, Shanmugam noted.

“The principle is straightforward. Where a matter remains entirely private and inappropriate conduct stops after counselling, it can remain a private matter,” he said.

“But when the matter enters the public domain through a complaint or otherwise, it must be examined and if there has been impropriety appropriate action must follow.”

PM Wong described it as “painful and difficult” to lose someone like Faishal, adding that he understood the outpouring of support from Singaporeans and in particular the Malay/Muslim community following the news.

The case does not diminish Faishal’s contributions over his 20-year political career, PM Wong said, noting that he recognised the temptation to make an exception for him. “But I think doing so will only cause more damage and harm to Singapore,” said PM Wong.

“We have to do the right thing, and we have to continue to uphold the trust that Singaporeans have in our political system and in our public institutions,” he said.

The good work that Faishal had done in his short time as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs will continue under Zaqy Mohamad, together with the other Malay/Muslim political office-holders and MPs, he added.

On the issue of representation of Malay/Muslim office-holders, PM Wong cited the example of Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim – who began serving as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development in 2026 – as an example of someone who had done well and shown good potential.

“Over the course of the next few years, we will continue to look at others as and when they are ready,” he said, adding that the Government is always looking out to make sure that it can refresh its leadership across the board, including for the Malay/Muslim community.

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