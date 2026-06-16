Circle Line train services affected by ‘minor delay’

The delay affected train services on the Circle Line between Lorong Chuan and Bishan stations, according to LTA data.

Wong Mun Shan

The Straits Times

June 15, 2026

Commuters on the Circle Line had their train journeys delayed on the evening of June 15.

According to a message at 7.47pm on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website that tracks the service status of public trains here, there was a “minor delay affecting train services between Lorong Chuan and Bishan stations” in both directions.

Commuters could continue to use the train service, or the free bus services at affected stations, the message continued.

A subsequent message on the website said the delay was affecting train services between Lorong Chuan and Bishan stations towards Harbourfront.

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Train services on the Circle Line were running normally when The Straits Times checked the website again at about 8.25pm.

The delay affected train services on the Circle Line between Lorong Chuan and Bishan stations, according to LTA data. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DESMOND WEE

However, retired ST photographer Desmond Wee said the train he was in was stuck between stations for over 30 minutes, and a netizen had posted in an online forum about being similarly stuck.

Wee said he was at Bartley station at 7.30pm and was told to exit a train that was not departing from the station.

He said he boarded the next train leaving Bartley at 7.45pm, and that train was stuck between Serangoon and Lorong Chuan for about 40 minutes.

In visuals that Wee shared with ST, the message “Minor delay is affecting the Circle Line” can be seen on a screen in the train carriage. Wee added that no explanation was given for the delay, and that the train started moving again at about 8.30pm.

In a HardwareZone post at 7.50pm, one netizen said that commuters were asked to alight at Tai Seng station and take a bus instead.

Another netizen said that they were “stuck” at Lorong Chuan station at 7.20pm and were informed by staff to take the bus at 8pm.

ST has contacted SMRT for more information.

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