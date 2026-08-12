Chinese woman, 24, goes missing after flying from M’sia to Thailand, reportedly got into stranger’s car

A 24-year-old Chinese woman has gone missing in Thailand after flying there from Malaysia, with her family seeking help from the Chinese embassy.

According to The Standard, Qi Meng has reportedly not been heard from since Aug 2, after arriving at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Qi was travelling overseas for the first time and had spent about a week sightseeing in Kuala Lumpur before boarding flight MH784 to Bangkok.

Her friend, Chinese internet influencer Chen Ze, claimed that after arriving in Bangkok, Qi accepted an offer from a stranger to “give her a lift to Chiang Mai”, reported Sin Chew Daily.

She allegedly lost contact with her family and friends after getting into the vehicle.

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Family seeks help from Chinese embassy

The Chinese embassy in Thailand confirmed on Aug 11 that Qi’s family had approached it for assistance.

The embassy said it had explained to the family the procedures and requirements for reporting the case to Thai police and would continue providing the necessary assistance, said The Standard.

According to a missing-person appeal circulating online, some of Qi’s family members became so distressed over her disappearance that they were hospitalised.

Her friends also said they were willing to communicate with anyone seeking a ransom, hoping only for her safe return.

However, there has been no official confirmation that Qi was kidnapped or that a ransom has been demanded.

Questions raised over circumstances of disappearance

The circumstances surrounding Qi’s trip remain unclear.

Sin Chew Daily reported that netizens had raised questions over the missing-person appeal after its displayed IP location appeared to be in Cambodia rather than China.

There have also been online claims that Qi’s overseas trip had been arranged with someone she had only recently met online.

However, these claims have not been officially verified.

Details surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

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