Chinese tourist stabbed in neck at suspected Hong Kong brothel, leaves trail of blood as he flees

A mainland Chinese tourist was stabbed in the neck following a dispute over payment at a suspected vice flat in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok in the early hours of July 29.

According to The Standard, the 35-year-old man had been visiting Hong Kong when he went to King Hing Building on Argyle Street at around 2am.

The news outlet reported that he entered a unit on either the fourth or fifth floor after knocking on the door, where he was met by a person believed to be a transgender sex worker.

The pair later got into an argument over payment, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the tourist in the neck with a sharp object.

Victim fled building with neck wound

The man reportedly suffered a 3cm wound to the right side of his neck before fleeing downstairs.

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Another report by The Standard said passers-by found the injured man after he ran out of the building, leaving a trail of blood from the staircase to the street.

He remained conscious and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 2.06am inside King Hing Building, a property known for housing numerous vice establishments.

A witness reportedly heard the pair arguing before the assault.

Suspect still at large

Police searched the building and surrounding area but the suspect had fled before officers arrived, The Standard reported.

The suspect is described as a man aged between 20 and 25 with long hair who was wearing a white dress at the time of the incident.

Three Thai women were taken to a police station to assist with investigations. The newspaper said interpreters were needed as they did not speak Cantonese or English.

No arrests have been made.

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