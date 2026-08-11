Chinese restaurant Havelock Palace apologises for cooking seafood foraged from Changi Beach

The restaurant, located in Clarke Quay, said it has since tightened its food sourcing and receiving controls, and strengthened supplier...

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Aug 10, 2026

A Chinese restaurant that prepared and cooked seafood foraged from Changi Beach has apologised for doing that.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Aug 8, Havelock Palace confirmed that the marine life “collected from Singapore’s inter-tidal areas” was brought to the restaurant, and was prepared and cooked in its kitchen.

“We acknowledge that accepting and handling ingredients outside our approved sourcing channels did not meet the standards we expect of ourselves as a food establishment,” it said.

“We take responsibility for this and sincerely apologise.”



Its apology came after a video on Chinese social media platform Douyin showed a group’s haul of marine life – including crabs and shellfish – that had been foraged from Changi Beach. The haul was then taken to Havelock Palace to be prepared and cooked.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Snippets of the video were later uploaded in a post on Facebook group Complain Singapore on July 13, sparking a backlash from nature-loving netizens and criticism from Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee.

Havelock Palace, located in Clarke Quay, said it has since tightened its food sourcing and receiving controls, and strengthened supplier documentation and traceability.

It now prohibits food from unauthorised or unverified sources from entering its kitchen. It has also conducted refresher training on food safety and handling for its management and kitchen teams.

“We also recognise that some of our earlier responses online did not clearly explain the situation and may have caused further confusion. We apologise for this,” the restaurant said.



It added that it was “committed to upholding higher standards in food safety, responsible sourcing and the trust of its guests”.



“Thank you for your understanding and for holding us accountable,” it said.

In response to queries on Aug 10, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which is responsible for food safety, said that there are no regulations prohibiting food businesses from preparing wild-foraged seafood or other ingredients supplied by customers.

However, food businesses must ensure that food prepared on their premises is fit for human consumption and handled under sanitary conditions.

It warned that wild marine life collected from public shores may carry much higher food safety risks.

Marine organisms can accumulate food safety hazards – such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, biotoxins and contaminants – from surrounding waters, which may not be removed by cooking, the agency said.

“Food businesses that accept wild-foraged catch brought in by customers must exercise caution and due diligence to ensure that the ingredients do not pose any food safety risks,” SFA said.

In an advisory on its website, SFA advised the public against eating shellfish from the wild.



It added that shellfish should always be purchased from “SFA-approved businesses (importers, retailers)”.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.