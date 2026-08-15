Chinatown skips Mid-Autumn street light-ups this year, some residents disappointed: ‘Something essential is missing’

The festive display for Mid-Autumn celebrations in 2025 will not be returning this year.

The Chinatown Festival Committee (CFC) has announced that it will not hold the usual Mid-Autumn Festival street light-ups this year, focusing instead on community activities.

Some members of the public expressed disappointment at the decision, while businesses felt the activities would make the area “livelier”.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches each year, visitors have become accustomed to seeing Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road in Chinatown adorned with festive decorations. The displays often draw crowds to the area to take photos.

This year, however, the CFC will no longer put up decorations along the two main streets. Instead, lanterns will be displayed at selected locations, alongside community-led celebrations.

According to a statement issued by the committee on Aug 14, this year’s highlight is “Light a Lantern, Share Your Blessing” — a community-built lantern display carrying handwritten well-wishes.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Residents will be invited to participate by writing their own well-wishes on lanterns, which will then be displayed at Kreta Ayer Square and Banda Street.

Creating a new tradition: Committee chairman

Explaining the change, CFC chairman Peh Cheng Hoo said that it was time to shift focus to the local community, given that such large-scale festive decorations are "regularly seen” at major attractions like Gardens by the Bay and Jurong Lake Gardens.

He added that street lantern decorations in Chinatown will continue to be present at the CFC’s flagship festival during Chinese New Year.

“We hope to create a new Mid-Autumn tradition with our community lantern display at Kreta Ayer Square,” Peh said.

Some visitors disappointed at lack of large-scale decorations

According to Shin Min Daily News, some members of the public were disappointed at the announcement.

Lin Huiling (transliterated), a 45-year-old administrative worker who visits Chinatown regularly for the Mid-Autumn Festival decorations, said she was disappointed.

She said she used to bring her children to Chinatown every year to take photos. When they were younger, they would be especially excited to see the elaborate Chang’e and Jade Rabbit lanterns.

“It has become a kind of family tradition for us. Suddenly, it’s gone this year, and it feels like something essential to the festival is missing. Still, I hope the community activities will be lively. Otherwise, it will really feel much quieter,” Lin said.

Yang Guizhi (transliterated), a woman in her 70s, said she would look out for the decorations each year, and snap photos to show her friends.

She said it was a pity that there would be no decorations this year, adding that she was unsure whether the community activities would be equally exciting.

Resident: Celebrations should bring people together

However, some members of the public had a different view.

Mr Wu, a 68-year-old resident, felt the festival should not be reduced to another Instagrammable experience, but should instead focus on bringing people together.

“I think it’s more meaningful for Chinatown to have residents write their own messages on lanterns and hang them up.”

Businesses: Decision has little impact on business

Businesses Shin Min spoke to said the lack of decorations would have little impact on their operations.

Mr Fang, 65, who has been selling souvenirs at a stall in Chinatown for more than 20 years, said the large-scale decorations in previous years had not provided a noticeable boost to his business.

“Perhaps the community activities could even make the area livelier,” he added.

Mid-Autumn Festival activities to begin on Sept 11

According to the CFC’s statement, residents can visit booths set up at the Kreta Ayer Community Club and various grassroots events between Sept 11 and Oct 4 to write their well-wishes on lanterns.

A dedicated celebration will be held at 6pm on Sept 19, featuring a Community Lantern Procession, a mooncake and tea appreciation session, and lantern riddles presented in Singapore’s four official languages.

In addition to the main celebration at Kereta Ayer Square, smaller editions will be held at River Place, Havelock View and Chin Swee-Hong Lim.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.