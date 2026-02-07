A woman in a floral dress is seen gesturing towards the man. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK

Chinatown accident: Husband says driver was 'remorseful and guilty' after fatal crash involving 6-year-old girl

The husband of a driver involved in a Chinatown accident that killed a six-year-old said she is "very remorseful and guilty".

The accident occurred on the morning of Feb 6, at the carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple along South Bridge Road. Police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at around 11.50am.

Two female pedestrians, aged six and 31, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, where the girl later died. A 38-year-old female driver is assisting with investigations.

Driver feels remorseful and guilty: Husband

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited the site, the driver involved in the accident was seen pacing around the scene and holding her head in her hands.

After she was taken away by the police, her husband told reporters that his wife had over 10 years of driving experience. She was in the area to pick up her six-year-old son when the accident occurred.

"When I picked up the phone, she was crying and was very worried about the victims," he said.

He added that his wife immediately alighted to check on the victims and call for an ambulance. Their son, who was in the car at the time, was shocked and in tears.

"She is very remorseful and guilty," he added.

Car hit pedestrians when turning out of carpark: Eyewitness

An eyewitness, Mr Su (transliterated), told Shin Min that a dark blue car had exited the carpark and hit the two pedestrians while turning right.

"The mother and daughter were knocked down, and the child was swept under the car. They seemed to be crossing the road to meet the father on the other side," the 55-year-old said.

Another member of the public, Ms Zhang (transliterated), said the victims were believed to be tourists from Indonesia. "The mother appeared to have lighter injuries, but the child's condition was very serious, and she bled a lot," the 70-year-old added.

Mr Liu (transliterated), a 57-year-old tour bus driver, said two ambulances arrived within 10 minutes and took the victims to the hospital.

Man cradles daughter while pleading for help

A video of the aftermath of the accident, circulating on social media, showed a man in a black shirt cradling a bloodied child while pleading for help.

Nearby, a woman in a blue shirt and white pants lay unconscious, while a bottle of water and a camera rested on the road beside a trail of blood measuring about 70cm.

Passers-by gather around the scene, as one man attempts to stop the bleeding while another places an umbrella on the road to shield the woman from the sun. A woman is also heard confirming the location of the accident.

Photos show a woman in a floral dress looking at the scene in shock, gesturing towards the man. In another video, paramedics appear to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the girl.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it conveyed two persons to Singapore General Hospital.

