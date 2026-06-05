A 45-year-old Chilean man will be charged on June 5 for his suspected involvement in a case of shop theft at Changi Airport.

Chilean man allegedly stole $390 sunglasses from Changi Airport store, discarded it when staff followed him

A 45-year-old Chilean man will be charged on June 5 for his suspected involvement in a case of shop theft at Changi Airport.

The police said they were alerted to the case that occurred at a retail outlet in the transit area of Terminal 2 on May 27 at around 1am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a retail assistant had noticed a pair of sunglasses missing from the display shelf.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the outlet, the employee established that a man had taken a pair of sunglasses valued at $389.91 and left the store without making payment.

“The retail assistant tailed the man and saw that the man discarded the item upon being noticed,” said the police in a news release.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Officers from the Airport Police Division established the man’s identity through ground enquiries and CCTV images. They arrested the man before his flight and recovered the stolen item.

The man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling and preventing the course of justice. Both offences carry a penalty of up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases and will deal firmly with offenders in accordance with the law.

“Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection after committing such offences,” they added.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics theft

stealing

Changi airport

arrest

travel

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.