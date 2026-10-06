The teacher is accused of shaking a toddler and hitting a child’s head.

Childcare teacher allegedly ill-treated seven 2-year-old children under her care

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Oct 5, 2026

A childcare teacher allegedly ill-treated seven two-year-old children under her care in September 2025, including by hitting them on their heads.

The 22-year-old woman was handed 12 child abuse charges on Oct 5.

Details about the location of the alleged offences and the children – three girls and four boys – cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The Straits Times is also not naming the teacher, as doing so could lead to the victims’ identities being disclosed.

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According to court documents, she allegedly abused the first victim on Sept 23, 2025, by continually using excessive force on the child while attempting to force-feed her.

The woman is accused of abusing her in a similar manner the next day.

On Sept 25, 2025, she allegedly used a tambourine to hit the head of a second victim, who is a girl.

The woman was also said to have used a speaker to repeatedly hit the hand of a third victim that day.

She also allegedly pulled his hair and flicked his ears with her hands.

In addition, the woman allegedly pushed the head of a fourth victim towards another child’s leg.

She is also accused of holding the boy’s ears tightly, shaking him and banging his head against that of a fifth victim, also a boy.

A sixth victim was allegedly hit on the left side of her body with a maraca, a type of musical instrument, on the same day.

The woman is also accused of shaking the toddler.

The seventh victim was allegedly hit on the head with a tambourine. The woman also purportedly banged his head against that of the sixth victim “for no reason”.

The woman’s case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 2.

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