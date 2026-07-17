Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire in Feb 2027, to be succeeded by Justice Sushil Nair

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

July 17, 2026

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon is set to retire on Feb 26, 2027, with Court of Appeal judge Sushil Nair to be appointed Singapore’s fifth Chief Justice on the same day.

In a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on July 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said: “Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our Judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service.

“I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our Judiciary.”

Chief Justice Menon was appointed to the top role on Nov 6, 2012, and has since led the Singapore Judiciary through a period of significant transformation, PMO said.

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He oversaw major reforms to strengthen the Courts’ capabilities, and led its digital transformation and established the Appellate Division of the High Court. This allowed appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently.

CJ Menon also played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its International Committee, strengthening Singapore’s position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution.

Under his leadership, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts embraced a therapeutic justice approach, transforming the way family and youth cases are heard and resolved.

Justice Sushil Nair joined the Bench as Judicial Commissioner on April 1, 2025. He was later appointed a High Court Judge, and a Justice of the Court of Appeal on June 15.

He joined the Judiciary with 35 years of legal service under his belt. He previously served as deputy chief executive of Drew & Napier, and head of its Corporate Restructuring and Workouts practice group.

Read PM Wong’s letter in full here.

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