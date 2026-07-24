The actor was pictured next to his family at home.

Chew Chor Meng celebrates daughter’s NUS graduation at home after not appearing in ceremony photos

Local actor Chew Chor Meng’s eldest daughter, Chloe, has graduated from the Communications and New Media programme at the National University of Singapore’s College of Humanities and Sciences.

The 56-year-old veteran actor was missing from photos taken at the ceremony, but was later photographed with his family at home.

‘We are so proud’: Wife pens congratulatory note

His wife, 51-year-old Deon Tan, celebrated the milestone in an Instagram post on July 23 addressed to her daughter, Chloe Chew.

Tan described her daughter as an “easy child” and “disciplined student” who was always “trustworthy and responsible”.

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“As you embrace this next milestone, may you face every joy and every challenge with courage, faith, and humility,” Tan wrote in the post.

She also shared photos of her daughter posing in her graduation gown at the ceremony, as well as a clip of her receiving her degree scroll.

Veteran actor celebrates from home

Amongst the photos was one of the Chew family, in which her husband — dressed in a tan T-shirt and white shorts — was pictured next to their daughter.

Chew appears to be leaning against a tall stool, with one of his feet visibly swollen.

Although his absence at the ceremony was not explained, local media outlet 8days said it was believed his absence may have been due to mobility challenges. The 57-year-old was diagnosed with Kennedy’s Disease in 2008 — a progressive motor neuron disorder that causes muscle atrophy.

Chew shared about life with the disease in a 2019 article on Christian media platform Thir.st, saying that he could still drive and walk, though his movements were “very very slow”.

Despite the condition, he acted in a 15-episode Mandarin drama series, Where The Heart Belongs, which aired on Channel 8 in July 2025.

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